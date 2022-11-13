Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Down 54.8% in October

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Autoscope Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AATC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AATC opened at $4.16 on Friday. Autoscope Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies ( NASDAQ:AATC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.