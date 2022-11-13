Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $127.98 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.93 billion and $127.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.10 or 0.00078762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023843 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005656 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,169,324 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

