Avalanche Price Hits $13.07 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $13.07 or 0.00078982 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.92 billion and approximately $149.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00062732 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011986 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024067 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005705 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000141 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,169,692 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.
