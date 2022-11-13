Avalanche Price Hits $13.07 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $13.07 or 0.00078982 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.92 billion and approximately $149.40 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024067 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,169,692 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.