Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 63.7% in October

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the October 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,010. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
