Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 63.7% in October

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the October 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVLNF remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,010. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

