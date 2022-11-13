Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. FMR LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avid Technology by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 305,963 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Avid Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after purchasing an additional 305,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avid Technology by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 240,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

