Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Achieves $744.95 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $744.95 million and $290.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $7.74 or 0.00046548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,640.51 or 1.00019801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009604 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048861 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00245010 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,193,971.83759499 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.67578897 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $48,744,949.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

