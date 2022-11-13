Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

KO opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

