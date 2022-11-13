Azarias Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,767 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for 6.2% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 2.26% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,487. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,582 shares of company stock valued at $518,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.