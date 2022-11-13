Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Up 44.4% in October

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKSC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 1,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $93.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 30.78%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.