Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in October

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 420,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKIMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($5.90) to €6.00 ($6.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.60 ($5.60) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.05) to €5.95 ($5.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.70) to €6.80 ($6.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Price Performance

Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.