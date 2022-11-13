Barclays Raises Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $16.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 44,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 113,683 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,762,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.