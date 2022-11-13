Barclays Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $175.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $235.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.45.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

