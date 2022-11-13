Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,109,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 1,401,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 652.8 days.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSFFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Basic-Fit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($41.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.