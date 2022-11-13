Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 15th total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,472.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 121.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 48.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 130.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,444. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 13.22%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSET. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

