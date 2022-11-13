Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

Shares of BVNRY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.52. 32,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen raised Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

