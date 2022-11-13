Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in October

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,358,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 991,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 503.3 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

