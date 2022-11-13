Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in October

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,358,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 15th total of 991,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 503.3 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.8 %
OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.71. 503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
