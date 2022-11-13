BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.71 billion.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 883,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,378. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.