BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.71 billion.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 883,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,378. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.