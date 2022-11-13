Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Piper Sandler

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.75.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $227.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.50. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.