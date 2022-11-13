Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Short Interest Up 107.2% in October

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the October 15th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Biffa Stock Performance

BFFBF stock remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Friday. Biffa has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BFFBF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Biffa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Investec cut shares of Biffa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

