BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BioCardia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BioCardia stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 17,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.14. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 931.32% and a negative return on equity of 151.24%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCardia

(Get Rating)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.