BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BioCardia Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BioCardia stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 17,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.14. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 931.32% and a negative return on equity of 151.24%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
