Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

BDT stock opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$385.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

