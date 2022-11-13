Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Hits $24.78 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $213,646.17 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00225895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00062373 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00030031 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

