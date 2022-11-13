Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $24.81 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $189,040.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00231322 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00029168 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

