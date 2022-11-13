Bitfarms (BITF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Bitfarms to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Bitfarms had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 55.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million.

Bitfarms Stock Up 22.2 %

Bitfarms stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 339,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

