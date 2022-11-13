BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Tops $644.44 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $644.44 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006115 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004363 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005340 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,326,125,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 945,326,125,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.0000007 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,250,640.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

