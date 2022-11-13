BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
Shares of BXC opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.
