BMO Capital Markets Boosts Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFN. Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.75.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$18.34 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$18.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.17. The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$288.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

