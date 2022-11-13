BMO Capital Markets Cuts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$220.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $123.42 and a 52-week high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

