BMO Capital Markets Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $130.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.86.

CE stock opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

