Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Boral Price Performance

BOALY remained flat at $7.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Boral has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It provides asphalt products, such as INNOVA system, UltraPatch, Durapave, and GATT Surfacing; bulk cement, slag, lime, dry mixes, specialty sands and gravels, and related products; and aggregates, crushed rock and roadbase, sand, recycled, specialty rocks, other quarry materials, and fill material.

