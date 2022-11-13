BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Cut by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $55,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $312,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $712,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

