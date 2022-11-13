Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

VWO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 13,116,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,577,180. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

