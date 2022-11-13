Bridgeworth LLC Buys 2,919 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,983,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,559. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.