Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $97.44. 794,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

