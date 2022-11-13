Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.