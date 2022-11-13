Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 11,568 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 40.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $42.62. 7,255,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,033,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

