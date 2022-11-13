Bridgeworth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $200,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 54.8% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 19.8% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 55.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,621,000 after acquiring an additional 256,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $236,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

TGT traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,828,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.