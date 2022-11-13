Bridgeworth LLC Sells 298 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $287.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,961,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,348,404. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

