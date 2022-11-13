Bridgeworth LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $139.78. 461,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

