Bridgeworth LLC Sells 6,984 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

