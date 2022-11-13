Bridgeworth LLC Sells 7,340 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 6.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $28,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after buying an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,737.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVOO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.90. 19,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,543. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $147.86 and a one year high of $197.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.40.

