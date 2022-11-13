Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Down 46.8% in October

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bright Green

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Green stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bright Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Bright Green Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BGXX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 150,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,416. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. Bright Green has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.