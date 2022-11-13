Brokerages Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Target Price at $62.86

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

