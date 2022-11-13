Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $217.83

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

