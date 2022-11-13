Bruker Co. (BRKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 16th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Shares of BRKR opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 357.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

