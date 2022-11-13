Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cactus has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cactus by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.