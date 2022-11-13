Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Raised to $32.00 at Raymond James

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Cadre Stock Up 4.6 %

Cadre stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 371.80. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Cadre had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cadre during the third quarter worth about $942,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

