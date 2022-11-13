California Public Employees Retirement System Has $394.99 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,344 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $394,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.87.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.