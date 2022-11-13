California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of Fiserv worth $343,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Fiserv

NASDAQ FISV opened at $100.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

