California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,287 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $191,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $385.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,089 shares of company stock worth $23,149,366 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

